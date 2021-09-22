 
 
 
No politicians were involved in the aborted coup: Sudanese army

Al Burhan (C) speaks to Hemetti (L) in a military event held at the Sudanese army general command in Khartoum on 23, 2021 (ST photo)September 21, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army said no politicians have been arrested in connection with the failed coup attempt.

The Sudanese army spokesman Brig-Gen Tahir Abu Haja that 21 senior officers, and a number of non-commissioned officers and soldiers, were arrested.

Also, he added that search operations are underway to arrest the rest of the military involved in the aborted coup.

For his part, Commander of the Ground Forces, Lt-Gen Essam al-Din Karrar, stated that the coup attempt took place in the Armoured Corps and the Airborne Forces as well other units without further details.

He further confirmed that the authors of the coup surrendered themselves or were arrested without any resistance, adding that only one retired general was among the plotters with the others are still in service.

He emphasized that the army did not arrest any civilians or politicians involved in the attempt.

"Also, the ongoing investigations did not indicate until now any political affiliation for the detained military," he further said.

The Government Spokesman and Minister of Information Hamza Balloul stated that civilians were involved in the foiled coup adding they are members of the former regime.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok underscored the need to clear the military institution from the Islamists that al-Burhan refuses to sack from the army.

