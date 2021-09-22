Unity, Warrap responsible for devastating war: elder

September 21, 2021 (JUBA) - A prominent South Sudanese politician has said it was time to not beat around the bush, but the buck of the devastating conflict in the country stopped at the steps of Unity and Warrap states.

Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey (Facebook)

“Why go around beating the bush. Let it be clear, straight, and simple, the war of 15th December 2013, which lasted for five years, has extremely divided South Sudanese into two distinctive categories: ethnically and politically. This division don’t beat around the bush was/is led by Warrap and unity states, the homes of President Salva Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President Riek Machar Teny respectively”, said Aldo Deng Akuei, former deputy minister in the Sudanese government and now a member of p council of state.

Akuei, himself a member of the Dinka Council of Elders, an influential group of elders who stood by the side of the government and president Salva Kiir during the war, said competition over positions and resources by people who hails from these states was the cause of the conflict with which the country is grappling to find a lasting solution.

“In these two states, government’s civil servants, security officers, politicians, and businessmen, are intensively fighting one another over positions and money in their states and at the national government’s level, thus causing intended blackmails to the two national leaders, to favor them in expense of the whole citizenry of the country. The fighting for favorites by citizens of these two states has affected the country adversely”, said Akuei.

He revealed in a statement dated 18/9/2021 that “Two uncomfortable relationships, exemplarily, could be cited to have occurred among Nhial Deng Nhial, Mayik Ayii Deng, Lual Achuil Lual and Garang Mabiordit of Warrap state, and on other hand, Riek Machar himself, Taban Deng Gai and Dr. Joseph Monytuil of Unity state.

Akuei invited members of the public to make comments and question, saying talking freely was the only the country would come out of the ailments to which it has been thrown.

“In my opinion, the truth and reconciliation commission, once formed, should begin from these two states before it could move to national level to reconcile individual politicians and the national leaders on peace and harmony. The public and I are definitively concerned. I, therefore, and without ill intention or prejudice, hereby, invite comments and questions," he stressed.

(ST)