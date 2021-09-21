Sudanese government says the "situation under control" after failed Islamist coup

September 21, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government officially confirmed that all the military involved in the failed coup have been arrested and the situation is under control.

"Today Tuesday, September 21 at dawn, the army put down an attempted coup by a group of officers affiliated with the remnants of the former regime," said Information Minister Hamza Balloul in a press statement released today.

"The army thwarts a coup attempt, more details later," said the army spokesman Tahir Abu Haja in a very short statement.

Balloul added that the coup plotters military and civilians have been arrested including those who were in the Armoured Corps in the Shagara suburb south of Khartoum.

The putschist elements in the last to surrender.

Military sources identified the military involved in the foiled coup as Islamist officers affiliated with the former regime.

Local media said 18 militaries have been arrested, including Maj-Genl Abdel Basset Bakraoui, who is likely to be the commander of the operation.

The Sudan Tribune learned that Bakraoui had been in Cairo for several months. He is suspected to have been planned the operation there with the Sudanese Islamist residing in Egypt.

The Sudanese Minister of Information stressed that the components of the transitional government are working in complete coordination, adding that the situation is "under complete control."

About three o’clock in the morning, the army thwarted an attempt by the putschists to take control of the radio and TV stations, which are located side-by-side.

Pro-democracy activists already launched a campaign against the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan saying he rejected calls to purge the army from the Islamist officers.

(ST)