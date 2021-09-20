Sudan, Kuwait discuss debt relief

September 19, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A Kuwaiti delegation has arrived in the capital, Khartoum, to discuss Sudan’s debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative.
Kuwait, which is Sudan’s largest creditor from the non-Paris Club countries at $9.8 billion, had pledged to hold direct talks with Khartoum over the matter.
On Sunday, Sudanese Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim and Abdullah Khalil Al-Musaibeh, the regional director of the Arab countries at the Kuwait Fund for Development, held a meeting to discuss Kuwait’s contribution to alleviating Sudan’ debt.
In his remarks after the meeting, Al-Musaibeh said they would review the debt before agreeing to write off part of the debt.
"What we will do during this visit is to review Sudan’s debts, agreeing on adjusting the debt. And then follow up on the existing loans and future projects that we will agree on during this visit," he said.
Sudan’s debt totalled at least $50 billion as of the end of 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
(ST)
