 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 20 September 2021

Probe death of 50 S. Sudanese on Mediterranean Sea: CEPO

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 19, 2021 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government should urgently investigate an incident of which 50 South Sudanese reportedly drown while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

JPEG - 63.9 kb
South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

At least 50 South Sudanese immigrants reportedly died in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to cross into Europe, according to a report released by Sudanese authorities last week.

An additional 280 South Sudanese are receiving treatment in Italian hospitals, the report released by the Sudanese government stated.

They group were part of 4,850 immigrants including, Sudanese, Ethiopians, Eritreans and other nationals abandoned by smugglers.

In a statement issued on Monday, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) said South Sudan government should take some steps needed to rescue the country’s population from joining the process of the illegal immigration to Europe.

“Our government should work out a formula with Sudan government for protecting our citizens, mainly the youth, from believing on this illegal process of immigration,” CEPO’s Executive Director, Edmund Yakani noted in the statement.

He said government should monitor companies that register youth seeking employment opportunities in the Middle East and Gulf countries.

“This business is risky and may end up smuggling the population if not properly regulated by the government. Our government needs to track this deal of the youth registering with cash money for seeking jobs in the Gulf countries serious,” stressed Yakani.

He added, “We have seen what has happened to some citizens of our East Africa neighboring countries through this business”.

South Sudanese authorities are yet to officially comment on the incident.

In July this year, nearly 200 people drowned this morning when a boat carrying illegal migrants from Sudan to Saudi Arabia caught fire after four hours at the Red Sea.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.