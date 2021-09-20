September 19, 2021 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government should urgently investigate an incident of which 50 South Sudanese reportedly drown while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

At least 50 South Sudanese immigrants reportedly died in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to cross into Europe, according to a report released by Sudanese authorities last week.

An additional 280 South Sudanese are receiving treatment in Italian hospitals, the report released by the Sudanese government stated.

They group were part of 4,850 immigrants including, Sudanese, Ethiopians, Eritreans and other nationals abandoned by smugglers.

In a statement issued on Monday, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) said South Sudan government should take some steps needed to rescue the country’s population from joining the process of the illegal immigration to Europe.

“Our government should work out a formula with Sudan government for protecting our citizens, mainly the youth, from believing on this illegal process of immigration,” CEPO’s Executive Director, Edmund Yakani noted in the statement.

He said government should monitor companies that register youth seeking employment opportunities in the Middle East and Gulf countries.

“This business is risky and may end up smuggling the population if not properly regulated by the government. Our government needs to track this deal of the youth registering with cash money for seeking jobs in the Gulf countries serious,” stressed Yakani.

He added, “We have seen what has happened to some citizens of our East Africa neighboring countries through this business”.

South Sudanese authorities are yet to officially comment on the incident.

In July this year, nearly 200 people drowned this morning when a boat carrying illegal migrants from Sudan to Saudi Arabia caught fire after four hours at the Red Sea.

(ST)