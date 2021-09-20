Body launched to deepen South Sudan-China relations

President Salva Kiir arrives in Beijing for China Africa annual meeting on 28 August 2018 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

September 19, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan China Alumni Association (SSCAA) was on has been launched to improve relations between China and the East African nation.

Speaking at the association launch on Sunday, the Director of the Department of China Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Simon Juach Deng said is a culmination of strong bilateral relations.

He said the Chinese government has been supportive to South Sudan in establishing critical institutions and infrastructure critical for development in the young nation.

Deng appealed to the over 200 members of SSCAA to apply the knowledge and skills acquired from their studies in various Chinese universities to benefit South Sudan.

Itoo Emmanuela, a beneficiary of the Chinese government scholarship in 2013, said the skills acquired from China helped her train colleagues who work in the oil fields.

"We do train our staff who are working in the oil fields. We do provide them with environmental awareness and management," she told Xinhua.

Itoo is optimistic SSCAA will bring together various South Sudanese who studied in China to share ideas and knowledge in order to support their country’s development.

(ST)