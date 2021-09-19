Civilian component rejects military solution for eastern Sudan crisis

September 18, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The civilian component of the transitional government refused the use of force against the peaceful tribal protests rejecting the East Agreement and called for negotiations to settle the crisis.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the Supreme Peace Council discussed the situation in eastern Sudan ahead of the closure of the roads linking the maritime ports on the Red Sea and the rest of the country.

According to the Al-Sudani newspaper, the military component demanded a clear mandate for the regular forces to carry out their tasks to end the security chaos that is occurring in the country to protect its troops from any prosecutions that may result from it.

However, "The civilian component rejected the request stressing the need not to prejudice the right to peaceful assembly and protest which are fundamental principles of democracy.

They further "pointed out that the laws guarantee the security services all the powers to perform their duty to address all security breaches and risks to which the country is exposed," further said the newspaper.

The roads’ closure by the Hadandawa tribe prevented the movement of tankers carrying goods from entering or leaving the country. The protests could cause an economic crisis in the coming days if it continues.

Also, a verbal altercation occurred between the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Minister of Cabinet Affairs Khaled Omer Youssif, who objected to al-Burhan’s management of the meeting in a way to adopt a military solution.

On Saturday, Youssif released a video where he explains the cabinet position on the eastern Sudan crisis.

The minister said that the Eastern Sudan people have a just cause that can only be addressed through an inclusive and comprehensive dialogue.

He further said the government has admitted that all the groups of the region were not represented and for this reason, the deal speaks about holding a conference for eastern Sudan people.

He reiterated the military solution would not settle the crisis and that the government would seek dialogue to reach a solution.

(ST)