NAS denies attacking humanitarian convoy on Yei-Morobo road

September 18, 2021 (MOROBO/JUBA) - The opposition National Salvation Front (NAS) has dismissed social media reports that it’s forces recently attacked a humanitarian convoy between Yei and Morobo counties.

Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)

This attack, the hold-out group said in a statement, came at the time when the regime’s forces are on offensive against it’s forces in Yei and Kajo­ Keji areas.

"As of now, NAS forces have withdrawn tactically to far locations; and at the same time, the area where the attack on humanitarian convoy took place is exclusively under the control of South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF). Therefore, NAS neither have a presence nor a base in the said location," the statement reads in part.

It added, "The leadership of NAS explicitly refutes any participation in an attack against humanitarian convoy between Yei and Morobo road".

The group strongly condemned the "inexcusable action" against humanitarian operations.

According to NAS, SSPDF and their deserters in these areas are demoralized and frustrated with their command and government for being abandoned with no salary and food supply.

"These forces have been surviving on extortion, looting and highway robbery", it noted.

The hold-out group also accused the military of attacking it’s positions, citing September 15, 2021 incident in which SSPDF allegedly launched military operations against it’s positions south west of Yei county.

"In addition, the government forces in Morobo are in advance stage to launch attacks on NAS positions. The SSPDF consider Yei-Morobo road as an important supply line in aiding their impending operations," further stressed the statement issued on Saturday.

"To secure it the regime made deployment on key locations in this road," it added.

The opposition group, however, reiterated its commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) signed on December 21, 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and to the Rome Declaration signed on January 20, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

(ST)