Removal of arms embargo is one of Sudan main foreign policy goals: al-Mahdi

September 18, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Ending the United Nations arms embargo on Sudan is one of the main goals of the Sudanese transitional government, said Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi on Saturday.

Speaking to reports in Khartoum about the diplomatic action of her ministry, al-Mahdi said the steady action of the Sudanese diplomacy after the ouster of the isolated repressive regime has led to reintegrate the country into the international institutions.

However, she numbered three sectors on which the Sudanese diplomacy would focus its efforts including the GERD crisis, border disputes with neighbouring countries and the arms embargo.

The top diplomat said all the reasons and justifications that led to the adoption of resolution 1591 (2005) do no longer exist pointing to the Juba peace agreement with Darfur armed groups and the ongoing implementation process and other measures to stabilize the region and protect civilians.

The UN sanction committee on Sudan says the government must establish transitional institutions including the legislative council with 40% women representation, improve the security situation in Darfur and accelerate the implementation of its National Plan for the Protection of Civilians.

In March 2005 Security Council Resolution 1591 imposed an arms embargo on Sudanese government forces and rebel groups in Darfur. The resolution established a Security Council Sanctions Committee to monitor the enforcement of the embargo.

Al-Mahdi further said they count on the support of the friendly U.S. which is the penholder on the sanctions committee to end the arms embargo.

Last June, Sudan told the Security Council that 15-year punitive measures "have completely lost their grounds and are no longer justified".

The Sudanese government plans to reform and modernize its army and security forces. However, the weapons embargo is seen as an obstacle to enhance military cooperation with western countries.

In its resolution 1945 (2010), the Security Council strengthened the arms embargo on Sudan and requested all states to ensure that any sale or supply of weapons is consistent with the UN sanctions and would not be used in Darfur.

Several European countries and the U.S. have introduced legislation banning or restricting weapons sales to Sudan.

