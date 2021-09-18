South Sudan Kiir ends OPP dispute over seat-sharing

September 17, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has brokered a seat-sharing deal between the members of Other Political Parties (OPP) allowing their representation at the transitional parliament after months of bickering.

Peter Mayen Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster told the Sudan Tribune late on Thursday that internal dispute over positions within the OPP has been resolved.

He added that the President asked him to submit the list of parliamentary nominees, selected based on agreed modalities.

Mayen further denied reports suggesting he has been dismissed as the leader of the People’s Liberal Party (PLP).

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Ismail Wais had in vain attempted to end internal disagreements between the OPP components.

Considering the urgency of the matter, President Kiir gathered the members of the peace signatory coalition and convinced them to reach an agreement after discussing a list of 28 nominees with them and agreed to appoint them on the same day.

“All the internal disputes within the OPP have finally been resolved and the list of nominees for both the National and State parliament will be submitted for the appointment,” said Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth after the meeting.

Are members of the OPP, African National Congress Party, National Alliance Political Parties, United Sudan African Party, United Democratic Salvation Front Party, and United Democratic Party.

The Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA), will be composed of 550 appointed legislators: 332 seats will be allocated to the SPLM led by President Kiir, 128 seats will go to the SPLM-IO of FVP Riek Machar, 50 seats are for the SSOA groups, 30 for the OPP and 10 for the Former Detainees group.

On Thursday, President Kiir also appointed 8 OPP members at the Upper Chamber, the Reconstituted Council of States which is consisting of 100 members representing the 10 states.

(ST)