Hamdok pledges to improves IDPs access to water, power

September 16, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok pledged to improve access to clean water and power to the displacement camps in Darfur.

Hamdok on Thursday received Darfur Governor Minni Minnawi to discuss the support of the federal government to the Darfur states in the areas of water and infrastructure.

Also, the meeting discussed providing basic services to the IDPs camps including health, education, clean water and power.

The prime minister pledged to prioritize support for displaced communities, stressing that contacts are underway with the African Development Bank to follow up funding for the implementation of a number of service projects in the Darfur region, said his cabinet after the meeting.

In May 2021, Minni Minnawi was appointed governor of Darfur in line with the Juba Peace Agreement. He was inaugurated on 10 August.

(ST)