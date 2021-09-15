 
 
 
UNITAMS chief calls for financial support to implement peace in Sudan

UNITAMS chief Volker Perthes briefing the Security Council on 14 September 2021 (UN photo)September 14, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Volker Perthes, Head of UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) called for international financial support to implement the peace agreement and provide security to civilians.

Perthes briefed the Security Council on Tuesday on the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement and the ongoing democratic reforms carried by the transitional government.

He told the 15-member body that despite some progress since his last briefing in May, the country continues to be hit by severe economic situation while violence affects Darfur and eastern Sudan.

Further, he pointed to the lack of justice and accountability for the Darfur war crimes, and the bloody attacks on civilians during the protests that toppled the former regime and after the revolution.

Speaking about the current security situation in Darfur he pointed to the urgency of deploying the Joint Security Keeping Forces to quell attacks on civilian and intercommunal violence.

"Between January and August 2021, about 418,000 people were newly displaced as a result of conflicts and armed attacks across Sudan, mainly in Darfur, parts of Kordofan and Blue Nile," he said.

"This is more than six times as many as in the same period last year," he further stressed.

The ceasefire monitoring in Darfur is "a priority area" for UNITAMS, according to resolution 2579 (2021). Further, the Mission, chairs the ceasefire commission, a role that allows following closely the implementation of the security arrangements.

Perthes told the Council that the Sudanese parties expect international logistical and financial support for the implementation of the security arrangements.

"And indeed, if Member States want security to be stabilised in Darfur they should not shy away from making resources available for, among other things, the training and support of the planned Joint Security Keeping Forces, the Police, or the demobilization and reintegration of fighters," he stressed.

Speaking on behalf of the African group at the Security Council Tunisia’s representative, called on signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement to continue to implement its provisions, and to establish the key transitional institutions.

He further underscored that a lack of sufficient financial and technical resources to implement the Juba Peace Agreement. Also, he welcomed the establishment of the Sudan Peace Fund and called on all the country’s partners to support that initiative.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

