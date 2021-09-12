Sudan, India hold naval drills in Red Sea

September 11, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Indian navies conducted a joint maritime exercise in the Red Sea near the Sudanese coast, the two countries said on Saturday.

Two Sudanese warships Abdelfadil Almaz and Almak-Nimr took part in the partnership exercise with the Indian Naval Ship Tabar on Friday 10 September.

The exercise involved multiple activities covering a wide range of naval operations, including coordinated manoeuvring, replenishment at sea drills, helicopter operations, operations for interdicting suspect vessels at sea and communication procedures.

"The exercise enhanced inter-operability between the two navies significantly and widened the scope for combined operations against common maritime threats in future," said the Indian navy.

The Sudanese navy said the bilateral exercise comes within the framework of the Sudanese army plans aiming to deepen the exchange of experiences with the armed forces of brotherly and friendly countries.

Last March, Sudan and Saudi Arabia held joint military drills in the Red Sea off the Saudi coast on ways to fight insecurity in the regional water.

(ST)