Darfur holdout group releases Sudanese militiaman

September 11, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A holdout armed group in Darfur released a government "militiaman" captured in the Jebel Marra area seven months ago, according to a statement released on Saturday.

Mohamed al-Nayer, Spokesman of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW), said the prisoner of war was released due to his health conditions.

The prisoner, Abdel Rahim Mohammed Hussain Muqaddam Sabon had been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross on 31 August in eastern South Darfur state, according to the handover certificate seen by the Sudan Tribune.

Al-Nayer said that Sabon had been arrested in the Rakona area of Jebel Marra following clashes with a government militia on 4 February 2021.

He added that his militia used to attack their position but stopped short from naming the militia.

The SLM-AW has declined to engage in peace talks with the transitional government citing its plan to hold a comprehensive political conference in Khartoum.

Also, the group said committed to the unilateral cessation of hostilities but clashes sporadically with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the security forces in the mountainous area of Jebel Marra.

In his latest report to the Security Council on 1 September, the United Nations secretary-general said the SLA-AW clashed in Jebel Marra with the Sudanese army and the RSF militiamen in May and July of this year triggering the displacement of villagers.

In Central Darfur, on 18 May, the SLA-AW clashed with the RSF over land accessibility in Fanga Suk, North Jebel Marra. Some 1,284 people were displaced as a result of the fighting.

They also clashed with the Sudanese army in the Sortony area of North Darfur state where is located a camp for displaced people between 11- and 18 July. Five IDPs were killed, said the report.

