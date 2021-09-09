New acting SPLM Secretary General assumes office

September 8, 2021 (JUBA) - The new acting secretary-general of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement led by President Salva Kiir has taken the oath of office, on Wednesday after his appointment was made in late August.

The swearing-in ceremony of Peter Lam Both was attended by President Kiir, Vice-President James Wani Igga, who is also the SPLM- Kiir deputy chairman. Also attended Vice-President Taban Deng Gai, Kuol Manyang Juuk, a leading figure of the SPLM’s political bureau and a senior presidential adviser and several others.

In his speech, President Kiir directed the new SPLM Secretary-General to embark on the reorganization of the party, pointing out the need to instil discipline, loyalty, and commitment to observe the rules and regulations of the movement.

He further assured his support to the secretariat.

Vice-President James Wani Igga pledged his support to the secretariat and emphasized unity, tolerance, love, respect, and commitment to upholding values for which the movement was founded in 1983.

For his part, Both thanked Kiir for the trust he bestowed upon him and pledged to work hard and together with all the heads of the SPLM secretariat to deliver the aspirations of the leadership and values and principles of the movement.

The first challenge facing the new SPLM secretary-general is to demonstrate his capacity to reorganise the national and regional structures before setting up a political programme to win the general elections at the end of the transition.

(ST)