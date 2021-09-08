 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 8 September 2021

South Sudan resumes border trade traffic with Uganda after strike

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 7, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan has resumed cross border trade with neighbouring Uganda, ending weeks of the strike by truck drivers.

General view of Juba Nimule road leading to Nimule Park and neighbouring Uganda (Pinterest photo)A line of trucks carrying varieties of commodities entered Juba on Tuesday later afternoon, causing a sigh after days of a surge in basic commodity prices.

Deputy foreign minister Deng Dau Malek told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday the drivers have resumed movement after receiving assurance of safety following the deployment of forces to patrol the road.

“There is a new development today. The trucks which were on the Ugandan side of the border have crossed today and some of them have already entered Juba town. I am told they reached this afternoon," said Malek.

He pointed that prices of commodities will return to normal after the arrival of trucks loaded with different types of basic commodities.

Traders stopped circulating between South Sudan and Uganda to protest the insecurity caused by looting and bloody attacks along the Juba-Nimule Road.

They also cited extortion by armed forces and multiple illegal taxations.

The resumption followed talks and meetings involving South Sudan, Uganda, and Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia whose nationals are involved in the movement on the Juba-Nimule Road.

Malek said security forces have increased their deployment along the road to prevent the attacks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.