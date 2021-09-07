 
 
 
Tuesday 7 September 2021

Sudanese Prime Minister, African leaders discuss regional conflicts

September 6, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok who also chairs the East African bloc of the IGAD discussed with several African leaders ways to settle the disputes and bring peace in the region, according to a statement released on Monday.

Hamdok in a phone call (SUNA photo)Hamdok, last week, spoke by telephone with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Hamdok’s office further said that Hamdok discussed the security situation in the region also with the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman.

The Sudanese prime minister proposed that the IGAD mediates negotiations between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. (TPLF). Addis Ababa declined the offer pointing to the border dispute and GERD issue with Sudan.

However, Hamdok said he would continue to mobilize regional efforts to settle the conflict.

"The Prime Minister conveyed the Sudanese position on the region’s issues in his capacity as the head of IGAD," said the statement.

Also, he listened to the ideas of his interlocutors including serious and practical proposals to settle the challenges affecting the region and the continent through an African approach, pinpointed the statement.

On Friday, South Sudanese Information Minister Michael Makuei told reporters that President Kiir would mediate between the Ethiopian government and Tigray rebels.

"It is worth mentioning that the visit of President (Kiir) to Ethiopia came as a request from Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok who is now the Chair of IGAD who requested President Kiir to go to Ethiopia believing that he is the right person to mediate in the Ethiopian conflict," Makuei stressed.

(ST)

