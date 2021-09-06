 
 
 
UNITAMS head, officials discuss donor support to transition in Sudan

Al-Burhan meets Perthes to discuss peace implementation on 5 September 2021 (SC photo)September 5, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS) discussed with the Sudanese officials peace implementation and donors support to the transitional process.

Volker Perthes on Sunday discussed the implementation of the Juba peace agreement with the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Council’s member Yasir al-Atta as he prepares to brief the Security Council on 14 September.

Speaking after his meeting with al-Burhan, he stated the meeting discussed the implementation of the security arrangements under the Juba Peace Agreement, the Empowerment Removal Committee and issued related to the development in Sudan.

Volcker added that the meeting also touched on the coordination between the Sudanese government and donor countries to support the transitional period.

In a report to the Security Council on the first of September, the UN Secretary-General said concerned by the security situation in Darfur and the rising tribal clashes.

"The transitional government and its peace partners should fully implement the National Plan for the Protection of Civilians, accelerate the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement and establish the joint security keeping force in Darfur for the purpose of protecting civilians," reads the report which is drafted by UNITAMS.

After his meeting with al-Atta, the Sovereign Council said the meeting dealt with the UNIATAMS’s support to the transitional government including the implementation of the peace agreement, security arrangements, human rights, protection of civilians.

Also, they discussed ways to mobilizing the international community, regional and international financial and economic institutions to achieve these goals.

In a separate development, Perthes participated Sunday at the Technical Consultative MeetingFor Operationalizing the Darfur Permanent Ceasefire Committee of the Juba
Agreement for Peace in Sudan.

In his speech before the meeting, he said UNITAMS has started preparatory meetings with the Sudanese military, the armed groups signatories, civil society, women’s protection networks to hear their concerns and needs and how they can contribute to the successful implementation of the permanent ceasefire.

(ST)

