Sudan seizes weapons shipped from Ethiopia

September 5, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese authorities on Sunday seized 72 boxes of Russia made weapons that arrived in Khartoum from Addis Ababa via Ethiopian Airlines.
The Empowerment Removal Committee tasked with dismantling the former Islamist regime said that it had informed the relevant authorities that a shipment of weapons was on its way to the country from Addis Ababa and it would arrive on Saturday.
Wajdi Saleh a member of the Committee stated that the weapons arrived in Ethiopia from Russia in May 2019.
He added that Ethiopian authorities had seized the weapons for the past two years, before authorizing its shipment to Khartoum recently.
According to Saleh, the 72 boxes contain weapons and night-vision goggles, were "destined to be used in crimes against the state, impeding the democratic change, and preventing the transition to the civil state".
The official news agency said investigations are underway about these weapons, adding that this shipment may be linked to the dissolved Popular Security of the banned National Congress Party.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)
Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)
South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)
MORE