Sudan, Qatar to hold joint military drills soon

September 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Qatari armies will hold joint military drills in the near future said the Military Media in a statement released on Saturday.
The announcement was made after the return on Saturday of the Sudanese army Chief of Staff Mohamed Osman al-Hussein from Doha where he held talks with Qatari military officials.
The Military Media said al-Hussein "concluded a successful visit to the State of Qatar".
The chief of staff invited his Qatari counterpart to attend the joint military exercises that will take place in Sudan soon, and praised the outcome of the visit, further said the statement without further details.
Last Tuesday, al-Hussein and Lt-Gen Ghanim bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces discussed ways to strengthen relations between the two armies.
Based on a military cooperation agreement, the two armies held about eight military exercises almost in the Red Sea region.
In May 2020, the two armies carried out military drills in the Jabait area.
(ST)
