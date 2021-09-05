 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 5 September 2021

Sudan’s foreign ministry rejects "misleading" Ethiopian allegations

Sudan's Foreign Ministry- Khartoum (SUNA photo)September 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s foreign ministry on Saturday condemned "misleading" Ethiopian allegations by the Ethiopian army about an attack carried by the fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) from the Sudanese territory.

On Friday, the Ethiopian army said its forces crushed an attack aiming to sabotage the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) by the TPLF forces launched from Sudan, triggering a strongly worded rejection from the Sudanese military side.

On Saturday, the foreign ministry in Khartoum denounced the "baseless and outrageous" Ethiopian statements adding they are driven by domestic political goals.

Sudan reaffirms "its full commitment to the principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries," further stressed the statement.

This is not the first time that the Ethiopian government accuses Sudan of supporting the Tigray rebels. The successive reactions by the Sudanese army and foreign ministry reflect Khartoum anger from Addis Ababa and increase tensions between the two neighbours.

For its part, the official Ethiopian News Agency on Saturday release statements by an Ethiopian Muslim scholar, Sheikh Saeed Ahmed Mustafa, who condemned Sudanese and Egyptian positions in the stalled talks on the GERD.

"The stance of the countries and the league on the dam is entirely flawed and against the Islamic thought that preaches equal utilization of common resources," said Mustafa.

On 8 March, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) said that SPLM-North al-Hilu Deputy Chairman Joseph Tuka had received military support from Ethiopia to attack the Kurmuk border town of Blue Nile State.

But, Tuka who is from a small ethnic group in the Blue Nile denied receiving military support from Ethiopia.

(ST)

