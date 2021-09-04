South Sudan completes 90% preparation to graduate of unified forces

September 3, 2021 (JUBA) - Authorities in South Sudan say they are preparing to graduate forces drawn from different signatory groups in the ruling coalition currently undergoing training in various sites across the country.

Presidential adviser on security affairs and who is also the chairperson of the National Transitional Committee said preparations are afoot to pass out fighters in the training camps across the country.

In a press conference held in Juba on Wednesday that Tut Gatluak told journalists preparations have reached an advanced stage.

Reached by the Sudan Tribune on Friday for further details, Gatluak stressed that an announcement would soon be made by the principals at a function gathering heads of the specialized committees set under the terms of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

"More than 90% of the technical works of the specialized committees from different mechanisms have been completed. Preparations are now being made and his Excellency the president of the Republic, General Salva Kiir Mayardit and the First Vice-President Dr Riek Machar with all other colleagues," he said.

"I mean the other vice-presidents and stakeholders next week will hold a joint meeting which will be attended by all heads of the security committees and mechanisms to finalize arrangements for graduations of the unified forces now in the training camps," he added.

The revitalized pact stipulates that 83,000 troops form the new unified national army that will be trained and deployed across the country. About 53,000 forces have been assembled in the training camps in different sites in Bahr El Ghazal, Equatoria, and Upper Nile

These forces comprise the army, police, and national security.

The presidential aide said they expect the event will be attended by regional and international community representatives.

He pointed out that " technical issues" were behind the slow pace of the security arrangements implementation, without elaborating on the details. Other government officials have always cited a lack of "lack of funds".

(ST)