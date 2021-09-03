 
 
 
VP Nyandeng to lead South Sudanese delegation to UN

September 2, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan has dispatched Vice President Rebecca de Mabior to lead a government delegation to the annual summit of the United Nations.

JPEG - 21 kb
Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior (ST File Photo)

Presidential Affairs minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that Nyandeng was picked by president Salva Kiir to lead a delegation to the UN General Assembly meeting in New York later this month.

Rebeca serves in the coalition government as the representative of the former detainees, a group of current and former cabinet ministers who were detained in 2013 after participating in a press conference at which they highlighted issues they felt were behind political, security and economic stagnation and diversion from the vision of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).

The leaders warned insistence on preserving the status quo would send the country into abyss.

Rebeca depicts herself as the voice of change and pushed for reforms while in opposition. She is also advocating for women rights but the government in which she serves is reluctant to commit to key provisions of the 2018 revitalized agreement, especially a section of the agreement advocating adequate representation and placing women in key decision-making institutions and mechanisms.

The reforms which she advocates are not being fast tracked and observers are keen to hear what she will go and tell global leaders at the annual summit of the United Nations.

Lack of the implementation of these key provisions in the agreement and the inability by the government and parties to resolve differences has been a source of frustration behind mass mobilization by leaders of nascent opposition movement, organized by an amorphous group of young activists operating mainly online, now faces its biggest test: whether it can sustain protests in the face of a brutal government crackdown.

A movement that is diffused and poorly organized, operates underground and mostly in exile, is evolving into one led by activists inside the country.

Nyandeng now faces a challenge of having to decide whether to defend the government or brave it to tell the truth behind causes delaying full implementation of the agreement and whether elections will be conducted as stipulated in the peace agreement.

(ST)

