Sudan to form anti corruption body soon: minister

September 2, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Minister of Justice Nasr al-Din Abdelbari disclosed on Thursday that the Anti-Corruption Commission will be formed take place in the near future.

Abdebari discussed ways for joint cooperation on anti-corruption with IFC Country Manager Horn of Africa Cheick-Oumar Sylla, World Bank Country Manager for Sudan Milena Stefanova and Maisoun Badawi Private Sector Development Coordinator at the World Bank office in Khartoum.

He affirmed that his ministry would continue to provide the needed assistance to the Sudanese financial and economic institutions to achieve legal reforms for comprehensive economic development.

"The Minister of Justice further said that the Ministry of Justice shows great interest in fighting corruption. In this regard, he pointed to the approval of the Anti-Corruption Commission law, which will be formed soon," said the ministry in a statement after the meeting.

Last April, the transitional authority approved the Anti-Corruption National Commission Law which is a separate body from the Empowerment Removal Committee tasked with dismantling the former regime.

The Sudanese minister also thanked the international financial institutions for their support for the transitional government to reform the financial and economic institutions in Sudan and prepare it to deal with the international institutions.

(ST)