UN representative arrives in Sudan ahead security arrangements implementation

September 1, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The UN official who chairs the Permanent Ceasefire Commission arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday ahead of the launch of the implementation process of the security arrangements for Darfur armed groups.

The Juba Peace Agreement signed between the government and the Revolutionary Front groups on October 3, 2020, provides that the permanent ceasefire commission would be chaired by a United Nations representative and includes five officers from each party besides two representatives of South Sudan and Chad.

“The head of the ceasefire commission arrived in Sudan. He is a member of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), the Vice-Chairman of the Joint Higher Military Committee, Suleiman Sandal, told the Sudan Tribune, on Wednesday.

Sandal said the Permanent Ceasefire Commission should move to its headquarters in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

He further underlined the need to activate the implementation mechanisms and to take concrete financial and administrative procedures in this respect; particularly the Joint Military High Committee for Security Arrangements approved it.

On 30 August, the Joint Military High Committee held a meeting in Khartoum chaired by al-Burhan with the participation of the army officers and the representatives of the armed groups to discuss the security arrangements enforcement.

The meeting agreed to expedite the implementation of the security arrangements and the need to determine the gathering site for remaining combatants.

Sandal said that the meeting discussed administrative issues and who will oversee the implementation of different tasks.

In addition, he disclosed that the parties to the implementation process would hold technical consultations meetings on September 5 and 6, to finalize the preparations before its effective launch, which would be very soon.

In a related development, Sudan’s Sovereign Council on Wednesday announced the beginning of the implementation process in the Blue Nile.

The statement said Malik Agar, the Council’s member and chairman of the SPLM-N and the defence minister attended the inauguration of the process.

