Sudanese army chief of staff holds military talks in Qatar

August 31, 20121 (KHARTOUM) - The Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces is visiting Doha for talks on military cooperation with Qatar, said the Sudanese Military Media on Tuesday.

Lt-Gen Mohamed Osman al-Hussein held a meeting with Lt-Gen Ghanim bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, said the military media.

“The meeting touched on ways to strengthen relations between the two brotherly armies,” reads the statement.

Osman who arrived on Monday is expected to meet other military officials.

The two armies conducted joint military exercises in December 2019 in Arkweit of the Red Sea State.

In November 2014, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on military cooperation between them in various fields.

