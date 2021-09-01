Sudanese army chief of staff holds military talks in Qatar

August 31, 20121 (KHARTOUM) - The Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces is visiting Doha for talks on military cooperation with Qatar, said the Sudanese Military Media on Tuesday.
Lt-Gen Mohamed Osman al-Hussein held a meeting with Lt-Gen Ghanim bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, said the military media.
“The meeting touched on ways to strengthen relations between the two brotherly armies,” reads the statement.
Osman who arrived on Monday is expected to meet other military officials.
The two armies conducted joint military exercises in December 2019 in Arkweit of the Red Sea State.
In November 2014, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on military cooperation between them in various fields.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)
South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)
South Sudan may need a homegrown peace process soon 2021-08-09 10:44:06 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is said that the Council of Ministers of IGAD will hold its Extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting via video conference on Monday on the disagreements that have (...)
MORE