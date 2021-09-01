 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 1 September 2021

Uganda, South Sudan agree to patrol Juba-Nimule highway

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 31, 2021 (KAMPALA) - Uganda and South Sudan have agreed to patrol the Nimule-Juba highway where drivers and travellers have been attacked in the recent past.

JPEG - 77.8 kb
General view of Juba Nimule road leading to Nimule Park and neighbouring Uganda (Pinterest photo)

The agreement follows the killing of travellers, including two Catholic nuns, by unknown militia on the road.

Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga tweeted on Monday that there would be police check points every 10km along the usually busy highway.

"Uganda has expressed its concerns at the continued assault, attacks and killings of Ugandan travellers on the Juba-Nimule sector. Agreement has been reached with South Sudan government to establish security patrols at every 10 kilometres mark protected by convoy escorts," she wrote.

Kadaga said chiefs of staffs from the two countries would hold a joint meeting next week.

"I have also drawn the attention of my counterparts to the common breach of the Common Market Protocal by South Sudan Govt," she added.

Last week, cross-border drivers from East African countries went on strike protesting against insecurity.

About 1,000 lorries from across East Africa have stopped at the main crossing point along the Nimule-Juba highway.

At least 30 traders and lorry drivers from across East Africa have been killed this year on the road.

Landlocked South Sudan heavily depends on its neighbours for essential supplies.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)

South Sudan may need a homegrown peace process soon 2021-08-09 10:44:06 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is said that the Council of Ministers of IGAD will hold its Extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting via video conference on Monday on the disagreements that have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.