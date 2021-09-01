One student killed in Central Darfur’s protests

August 31, 2021 (ZALINGEI) - One student was killed and 11 others wounded on Tuesday after police fired bullets to disperse protesters at the headquarters of the State Government and the University of Zalingei.
A group of university students organized a protest outside the University of Zalingei calling to develop student housing.
The police opened fire to disperse the protesters when they entered the university, eight students were wounded three of them are in critical condition.
To protest the use of bullets by the security forces at the university, the students went to the Central Darfur State Government buildings where the police opened fire again on the protesters killing one student and injured three others.
In a statement to the official news agency SUNA, Adeeb Abdel Rahman Youssif, the Governor of Central Darfur State, accused unnamed parties of "taking advantage of student demands to spread chaos and violence in the city".
He further announced that the State Security Committee had decided to impose a state of emergency and a curfew in the city.
The protesters attacked the government building inside the secretariat of the government of Central Darfur state and destroyed some vehicles.
A student group linked to the holdout Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) was accused by local officials of inciting and orchestrating the protest.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Musa Adam Ismail, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Zalingei condemned the use of fire against the protesters and called to investigate the incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Also, the SLM-AW issued a statement to condemn the murder of the student and pointed an accusing finger to the security forces and the state security committee saying their bear the responsibility for the attack.
