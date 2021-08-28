US Embassy in South Sudan cautions ahead of mass protest

August 27, 2021 (JUBA)- The U.S. Embassy in Juba issued an alert on Friday to the Americans in South Sudan, warning them to keep a low profile during protests planned on Monday 30 August.

Civil society groups called for peaceful but unauthorized protests across the country to protest violence, mismanagement and corruption in the country by the ruling elite.

"The demonstrations are not approved by the host government. All citizens should exercise caution and be aware of their surroundings, particularly around large crowds, or gatherings,” cautioned the statement.

The embassy further underscored that the planned peaceful protest could turn confrontational and possibly escalate into violence with little or no warning.

The statement reminded U.S. citizens that the travel advisory for South Sudan remains at Level 4 due to crime, kidnapping, and armed conflict.

“Do Not Travel due to COVID-19, crime, kidnapping, and armed conflict. The U.S. government’s ability to provide emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in South Sudan is extremely limited. U.S. government personnel in South Sudan are under a strict curfew that limits movements to daylight hours,” emphasized the embassy.

