Sudan’s transition body reiterates commitment to form parliament

August 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Transition Partners Council renewed its commitment to expedite the appointment of governors and the Transitional Legislative Council.

On Thursday, the council, which includes the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the military component, held a consultative meeting headed by Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sovereignty Council, to discuss a number of national issues.

After the meeting, Maryam al-Mahdi Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Council Spokeswoman stated that the meeting reviewed a number of issues, including the appointment of governors and the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council.

"The Council agreed on the importance of expediting the appointment of governors and the Legislative Council," al-Mahdi said.

She added that the meeting stressed the need for the Council to continue holding its meetings on a regular basis to address pressing national issues.

The FFC which now includes the political forces and armed groups had previously agreed to appoint rulers and form a transitional parliament before the end of this August.

However, disputes over representation rates in the Legislative Council are still obstructing its establishment, two years after the formation of the transitional government.

A number of political leaders confessed to the Sudan Tribune that there is a fear that the formation of a parliament composed of divergent forces will paralyze the implementation of the transitional agenda.

But they underline that the formation of the Council and the agreement on a unified platform are crucial for the completion of the transition and general elections.

Further, they stress that in April 2022 the Sovereign Council should be chaired by a civilian in accordance with the amended constitutional document.

With regard to the appointment of state governors, differences between the forces of freedom and change in some states still prevent the nomination of candidates for the position of governor.

On the other hand, on Thursday, Mohamed Al-Hassan Eltaishi, a member of the Sovereign Council, chaired a separate meeting of the Darfur Agreement Implementation Committee, during which it was agreed to form a joint committee to divide power in Darfur.

