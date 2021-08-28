South Sudan ex-adviser denies backing calls for mass protests

August 27, 2021 (JUBA) - A former presidential adviser has Friday dismissed reports linking him to a coalition of civil society groups planning for mass protest next week in South Sudan.

Daniel Awet Akot, a former adviser to President Salva Kiir on military affairs and a senior member of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) told the Sudan Tribune on Friday none of the leaders of the coalition of the civil society groups had contacted him.

"I do not know their leaders. I don’t know who they are, and I am not interested in things that will cause division and violence. We have had enough, and it is time for people to allow the government to implement the revitalized peace agreement," Akot further said.

The People’s Coalition for Civil Action, the United Citizens for Change, the Red Card Movement, and the National People’s Movement have called for a nationwide protest scheduled on Monday 30 August 2021.

The planned demonstrations, which call for President Kiir and his First Deputy Machar to step down, continue to cause divisions among the South Sudanese.

Former speaker of defunct Maiwut State also joined calls against the protests, saying that a social revolution through popular uprising requires an environment conducive for such activities.

Chuol Dep wondered how leaders who call for the protests are not in the country or in hidden places.

“Calling people to come out on the streets of Juba and other towns in South Sudan without opposition leaders is real deception of lives of the people to commit suicide as the nature of the call is a regime change,” explained Dep.

Instead of protests, he called to join hands for a successful implementation of the peace agreement to bring our country back to normal where our citizens will exercise their constitutional rights in a peaceful environment.

"Don’t call the people to spoil the peace. Don’t call people to protest the government in an environment where hearing guns is daily news," he stressed.

(ST)