Nigeria’s Obasanjo appointed African Union Envoy for Horn region

August 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been appointed as a special envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for the Horn of Africa region.
"(...) Moussa Faki Mahamat, is pleased to announce the appointment of H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as his High Representative for the Horn of Africa region," said the African Union Commission on Thursday.
Obasanjo’s appointment comes in line with the African Union’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.
"The High Representative will intensify engagements with all relevant political actors and stakeholders in the region towards entrenching durable peace and stability within the Horn of Africa," stressed the statement.
The African Union has been criticized for the lack of initiative in the resolution of the civil war in the Tigray region or the border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia.
Also, the regional body had a timid approach in the dispute over the filling and operation of the GERD dam despite the general agreement on the African Union-led mediation.
The former Nigerian president was involved in the first mediation to end the Darfur conflict.
Also, as a member of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation, he has actively remained involved in the resolution of regional conflicts
(ST)
