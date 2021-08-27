South Sudan’s Kiir, Ethiopian PM discuss regional issues

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, August 26, 2021 (ENA photo)

August 26, 2021 (ADDIS ABABA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has appreciated the Ethiopian government efforts in ensuring peace and stability prevails in the world’s youngest nation.

Kiir made the remarks after his delegation concluded a one-day official visit to the Horn of African nation on Thursday.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the South Sudanese leader mainly discussed way of strengthening bilateral ties and regional issues of mutual concern.

The two leaders, Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported, also discussed ways of boosting economic ties and joint infrastructure development to further facilitate economic ties.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister briefed the South Sudanese delegation on the current issues in the country, including positive economic performance of key sectors despite the many challenges that Ethiopia has been facing such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile President Kiir and his visiting delegation congratulated the Ethiopian Prime Minister and his government upon the recently concluded general elections.

He also commended the successful second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and affirmed that South Sudan continues to attach great importance to relations with Ethiopia.

The South Sudanese leader further appreciated Abiy’s government efforts to safeguard the constitutional order in Ethiopia, highlighting the importance of non-interference by external parties in Ethiopia’s current domestic challenges.

Kiir was accompanied by the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Beatrice Khamisa Wani, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomoro and the Governor of Jonglei State, Denay Jock Chagor.

(ST)