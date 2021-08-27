Athorbei, Tut Kew set to join SPLM political bureau: official

August 26, 2021 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s presidential advisor on security, Tut Kew Gatluak and former Finance minister, Deng Athorbei are set to join the Political Bureau of the country’s governing party (SPLM), a senior party official said.

The Political Bureau is the highest decision-making organ of the ruling party.

In an interview with Sudan Tribune on Wednesday, Kuol Manyang Juuk, said both Gatluak and Athorbei should be rewarded for the good work they did.

“Deng Athorbei has been a member of the SPLM for a very long time since the liberation and has been doing a very good work on the side of finance”, said Manyang.

He added, “Tut Gatluak had just come into the movement and has also been helpful. You know very well that Tut Gatluak was a member of the National Congress and declared his joining of the SPLM and for a long time he has been there since 2006 when the Juba Declaration was made and now is monitoring the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement,”

The senior SPLM official said preparations and consultations have been made in anticipation for directives from the SPLM party chairman, President Salva Kiir.

He said Kiir, as head of the party, has the prerogative to nominate people into a political bureau to fill vacancies resulting from either by loss of membership through death, resignation, switching political allegiance or dismissal owing to failure to comply with code of conduct.

Granting a membership at the highest political organ represent a shift in perception previously held against Tut by senior members of the governing party, including Manyang, who earlier accused President Kiir of ignoring advice from people like him.

