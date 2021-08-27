Sudan, Saudi Arabia discuss military intelligence cooperation

August 26, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s army Chief of Staff and the head of Saudi military intelligence discussed cooperation between the two armies.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Sudanese Military Media said that Lt Gen Mohamed Osman al-Hussein received Maj Gen Hussam Abdullah Al-Damer on Thursday.
"The meeting discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation for the sake of security and stability of the two countries and their armies," reads the statement.
The Military Media said the meeting was attended by the head of the Sudanese military intelligence but did not develop on its outcome.
The two armies held ground, air and naval drills in past years but this is the first time they discuss joint military intelligence cooperation.
In recent years, Saudi officials expressed interest to develop bilateral military cooperation with the Red Sea countries and set up a regional body to fight piracy and ensure maritime security.
(ST)
