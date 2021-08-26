SPLM-IO official calls for elections after transition period

August 25, 2021 (JUBA) - A senior South Sudanese armed opposition (SPLM-IO) official has appealed to all parties to the revitalised peace agreement to ensure sustainable peace and facilitate the operationalisation of the Transitional Security Arrangements.

Manawa Peter Gatkuoth

"Because if we succeed, it will be easy for the parties to agreement to conduct elections at the end of transitional period," Manawa Peter Gatkouth told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

Gatkouth, who currently serves as Water and Irrigation minister in the coalition government, said taking power by force is not right for South Sudan at this time.

"We need to reconcile our self first and have a unified forces and a new constitution," he said.

The senior SPLM-IO offficial said people in the young nation are suffering from lack of security, health services and poor education, economic crisis, poverty, corruption and high level of unemployment among the youth.

"All these challenges should be addressed by implementation of peace agreement. Without doing that’s, the government will continue without ability to deliver public services and lack of equality of opportunity in the country and absence of political rights and social justice will push the youth to the streets," he stressed.

Gatkouth said the new government should fight corruption in the country.

"I hope that by the end of this agreement we will have an elected government that can put an end to the corruption that has taken over this country," he explained.

