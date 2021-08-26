 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 26 August 2021

Former rebels attack medical workers in West Darfur: doctors group

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A baby plays with a doctor's stethoscope at Kalma Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Nyala, South Darfur in 6 Dec 2010. (UNAMID photo)
August 25, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Fighters belonging to an armed group attacked the medical staff members of a hospital in West Darfur, said a local medical group on Wednesday and called to arrest the perpetrators.

"A group affiliated with one of the armed movements beat up medical personnel in Morni Rural Hospital in Krenk locality," reads a statement issued by West Darfur Doctors Committee.

The statement further described the attack as "brutal" and that some of the victims were women and men over sixty years of age.

The attack was the third of its kind in the West Darfur hospitals this week, two physical attacks on physicians occurred at El Geneina Teaching Hospital.

Darfur doctors say the armed groups that returned to the country from Libya after the peace agreement increased verbal or physical abuses in hospitals.

The statement did not name their group.

48-hours warning

The West Darfur doctors called on the state authorities to arrest the culprits and to hold them accountable saying the security authorities bear the responsibility for this violence.

"We hold the government, its security committee, and its military apparatus fully responsible for what is happening and what the situation will lead to if this phenomenon continues without stopping it".

The medical group warned they would give the authorities 48 hours to arrest the perpetrators otherwise they would stage an "unprecedented wave of escalation" to preserve their safety.

The committee said that lack of accountability encourages the repetition of crimes by the former rebel fighters, as perpetrators feel free to commit further offences without fear.

The statement pointed that alleged negligence while delivering services cannot justify the brutal attacks and offences on medical personnel.

"The medical staff members who are working under very bad conditions cannot bear the consequences of the collapse of the health system," stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)

South Sudan may need a homegrown peace process soon 2021-08-09 10:44:06 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is said that the Council of Ministers of IGAD will hold its Extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting via video conference on Monday on the disagreements that have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.