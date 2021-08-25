Sudan’s Sovereign Council, local body discuss social peace in Abyei

August 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Sovereign Council received on Tuesday an initiative for social peace in the disputed Abyei Area made by the Ngok Dinka tribes in Sudan.

Members of the Sovereign Council Siddiq Tawer and Tahir Hajar met on Tuesday, a delegation of the High Council for Coordination of Abyei Dinka Affairs in Sudan headed by Moen Paul to discuss the challenges facing the Ngok Dinka in Sudan.

In statements to the media after the meeting, Moen said the delegation put forward a community initiative to support politically and administratively the Abyei Oversight Supreme Committee.

Hajar and Siddiq are members of the Abyei Oversight Supreme Committee which is headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dalgo.

The Ngok Dinka body in Sudan is separate from another one in South Sudan that calls for holding a referendum to determine the future of the disputed area.

Moen added that the meeting agreed on all the issues related to peace and stability that concern the Ngok Dinka people.

He underscored the need for real community dialogue in the Abyei that meets the aspirations and hopes of the citizens of the border area for peace and stability.

Also, he praised the Native Administration and various sectors, including women and youth for their participation in the initiative.

He said that the initiative, which seeks to preserve the rights of all components of the area, came after al-Burhan statements about the desire of the Sovereign Council to reach a solution to the outstanding situation in Abyei

He pointed out that the two members of the Sovereign Council promised to study this initiative and its implementation, in order to achieve peace and coexistence among all social components in the area.

On Saturday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok held a meeting in Juba with South Sudan’s Committee for Abyei Final Status to discuss the future of the Abyei area.

According to a statement released after the meeting, Hamdok told the committee that the issue should be solved within the development of joint cooperation between the two Sudans.

The 2005 peace deal that led to the independence of South Sudan provides that Abyei’s residents participate in a referendum to determine the future of the area.

However, the Misseriya and Ngok Dinka diverge on who is residents of the disputed area.

