Sudan, Libya agree to enforce regional border monitoring deal

August 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Libya agreed on Tuesday to activate a regional security agreement to curb human trafficking and illegal immigration.

Musa al-Koni Vice-President of the Libyan Presidential Council accompanied by the Libyan Minister of Immigration arrived in Khartoum on a two-day visit.

The visiting Libyan delegation held a meeting with the Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council to discuss ways to activate joint border security agreements that include Chad and Niger.

Undersecretary of the Libyan Foreign Ministry, Mohamed Khalil Issa stated that the meeting discussed the redeployment of the Quartet forces tasked with monitoring the borders, stressing that the neighbouring countries should contribute with his government to solving the Libyan issue.

"We were pleased with Sudan’s agreement to activate the quadripartite agreement signed by the two countries, and it will be enforced to monitor the borders between the four countries," he said.

Issa added that technical meetings will be held between the security authorities in the four countries to discuss the implementation process and the formation of a joint command.

Also, he announced that the Libyan delegation will head to Ndjamena to discuss the issue with Chadian officials.

On June 2, 2018, Sudan, Libya, Chad and Niger signed an agreement providing to deploy joint force to monitor borders and combat human trafficking but it was implemented.

For his part, the Director of the African Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hassan Abdel Salam Omer, confirmed the agreement and added the "frank discussions" dealt with strengthening and developing bilateral relations.

Omer further said that the member of the three-man Presidency Council invited Sudan to participate in the meeting of defence ministers of Libya’s neighbouring countries that will be hosted by Morocco next month.

Libya’s neighbouring countries in the past requested to be involved in the negotiations on the situation in Libya stressing they are also affected by this conflict.

In a related development, Sudanese Interior Minister Izz al-Din al-Sheikh held a separate meeting with the Libyan Minister of State for Immigration to discuss efforts to curb illegal immigration and human trafficking.

The meeting agreed to form a joint technical committee between the two countries and activating bilateral agreements and protocols related to combating illegal immigration and human trafficking.