Former minister named head of SPLM/A-IO political wing

JPEG - 108.7 kb
Henry Dilah Odwar addressing the press in Juba, South Sudan (Xinhua photo)

August 23, 2021 (JUBA) - The splinter group of South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO) under its former chief of general staff, Lt. General Simon Gatwech Dual has appointed former Mining minister, Henry Odwar Dillah as head the faction’s political wing.

Manasseh Zindo, a senior member of the group, announced Odwar’s appointment on Monday.

“The SPLA-IO selfless military command behind the Kitgwang declaration has announced the appointment of Cde. Henry Odwar as the head of the political wing. I want to salute them for this patriotic decision. With Henry Odwar at the helm, we will now organize ourselves to work for the full implementation of the remaining provisions of the revitalized agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the republic of South Sudan (R-ARCISS),” he stated.

Odwar relinquished his ministerial post in the unity government early this month.

Although the ex-minister gave no reasons for quitting the coalition government, sources claimed he was frustrated by the manner in which the revitalised peace agreement was being implementation.

Political analysts and observers argue that Odwar’s appointment as head of the SPLM-IO political wing will enable the new group reorganize and establish leadership structures.

(ST)

