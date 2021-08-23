19 – 21 August 2021

His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, Transportation and the Governor of Central Bank of Sudan, and other senior Government officials concluded a three-day official visit to Juba, today Saturday, 21st August 2021,.

The visit was preceded by an advanced delegation headed by the newly appointed Special Envoy of Sudan for peace in South Sudan.

The visit comes in the context of continuous consultation between the leadership of the two sisterly countries focusing on the following issues:

1. Peace process in South Sudan

2. Bilateral Relations

3. Peace process in Sudan

4. Regional issues

H.E. Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdok engaged in intensive meetings with the President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, the First Vice President Dr Riek Machar Teny, and Vice Presidents H.E. Hussein Abdelbagi, H.E. Taban Deng Gai and H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, separately.

The two parties confirm the importance of the role of Sudan in the peace process in South Sudan (Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan – R-ARCSS) as a Chair of IGAD and the role of the regional guarantors as well. In this regard, the two parties engaged in the difficulties facing the implementation of the R-ARCSS and agreed to continue on their engagements until final positive results are reached.

The two parties engaged in extensive meetings and candid discussions on all aspects and fields of cooperation. The talks were carried out in a positive atmosphere underpinned by strong political will that enabled the two sides to reach agreements on the following:

1. Reviewing and following up the implementation of all agreements of cooperation through timed roadmap by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

2. Opening of four borders crossing posts: Jebeleen–Renk, Meiram, Buram -Tumsah and Kharsana - Panakuac. The official launching will take place in Jebeleen on the First of Oct 2021 by the two parties.

3. Continue discussing agreements on trade and economic free zone and transit arrangements.

4. Resumption of cargo and passenger movement by Land Transport, River Transport and Railways.

5. Removal of all barriers hindering bank transactions and opening of branches of banks from each of the two countries in the other.

6. Establishing a joint strategy in the fields of Oil and Gas.

7. Establishing follow up mechanisms and strengthening coordination and cooperation to optimize utilization of resources and productivity in Oil and Gas sectors.

8. Resuming the technical cooperation between the two foreign ministries and train Southern Sudanese diplomats at the Centre for Diplomatic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan.

9. Agreed to hold the Joint Political Security Mechanism (JPSM) on the 4th and 5th of September 2021 in Juba.

10. Strengthening cooperation in the fields of security and intelligence for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

The two parties also confirm the necessity of the continuation of the role of the Republic of South Sudan, as the guarantor of the peace agreement in Sudan, (Juba Peace Agreement - JPA), and reaffirmed commitment to work together in supporting and facilitating the smooth implementation of the respective Peace Agreements and to bring non-signatory parties to the peace process.

The two sides discussed the current regional situation and they affirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability and the role of IGAD in ensuring regional cooperation and promoting the joined efforts to address the current challenges facing the region. In this regard, the Prime Minister of Sudan had the opportunity to meet IGAD Ambassadors accredited to the Republic of South Sudan.

His Excellency Dr Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the people and the Government of the Republic of South Sudan for the warm reception accorded to him and the accompanying delegation. The two sides affirmed that the relations between the countries can only be strategic and together they can achieve peace and development within the regional framework of cooperation.