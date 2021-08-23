August 22, 2021 (WASHINGTON) - The World Bank Group has appointed Firas Raad, a Jordanian national, as the new Country Manager for South Sudan.

Firas Raad, the new World Bank Group Manager for South Sudan (World Bank photo)

He succeeds Husam Abudagga, who recently completed his two-year term as the Group’s Country Manager.

Raad, the Group said in a recent statement, will be leading an expanding country program focused on delivering project financing and analytical services in support of South Sudan’s development priorities.

The World Bank Group’s current portfolio in the country consists of six engagements with a total financing volume of $ 375 million in commitments, noted a August 19 statement.

“I am honoured to take on this new role as Country Manager for South Sudan at an important time in the country’s history and development journey. Over the last three years, the World Bank Group has endeavoured to support the development gains achieved by the country since the signing of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement,” said Raad.

He added, “Going forward, we aim to support the Government of South Sudan in consolidating these gains and making even greater progress towards improving the lives and livelihoods of the South Sudanese people. Naturally, much of our effort will hinge crucially on the continued preservation of peace and stability in the country”.

Under his tenure, the World Bank Group said it would continue to work closely with the Government of South Sudan, development partners, civil society, the private sector and other stakeholders with the goal of improving development outcomes for the people of South Sudan, particularly in the areas of economic growth, governance, agri-business, human capital development and resilience.

Raad, who joined the World Bank Group in 2002, reportedly has extensive experience in the areas of economic and human development and has worked with the World Bank Group, the United Nations, and the Jordanian Government over the past 27 years.

(ST)