South Sudan parliament opens first session on Tuesday

August 22, 2021 (JUBA)-South Sudan parliament will be inaugurated this week on Tuesday, authorities announced on Sunday.
The clerk of the assembly, Makuc Makuc Ngongdit, said all members in and outside Juba are expected at the function scheduled for the Freedom Hall on Tuesday.
President Salva Kiir, all his five deputies, advisers, national ministers, heads of the independent commissions, top judicial officials, army general, police and security are expected at the function that will mark the start of official business for the upper and lower houses of the national assembly.
According to the August 19 letter, members of parliament start registration from 8am for the function scheduled for 10am on August 24.
The inauguration of the national parliament marks the completion of formation of the government at the national level, paving way for parties to the agreement to nominate for appointment and reconstitution of the state members of parliament representing all the parties to 2018 revitalized agreement.
