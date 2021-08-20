Sudan to launch consultations on elections and constitutional process

August 19, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan is to start consultations on the preparations for the first free general elections after the collapse of the former regime in April 2019.

"The Sovereign Council tasked some of its members to launch discussions on the formation of the Electoral and the Constitution-Making Commissions," Mohamed al-Faki, a member and spokesman of the Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan stated on Thursday.

The constitutional document, which governs the transitional period, provides that the electoral and the constitution-making bodies should begin well before the elections.

Al-Faki stressed that preparing for the elections requires serious discussions on how to define constituencies, statistics and the preparation of the civil registry.

He called on the political forces to take part in the discussions on the establishment of the electoral and the constitution-making commissions. Also, he called to hold workshops on the upcoming elections.

Earlier this month, cabinet affairs minister Khalid Omer Youssif said the elections could be held in January 2024. However, the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC) did not yet set a date officially.

The FFC says they want to bring the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu first to join the transitional process.

Some political groups that are not part of the FFC call for early elections saying the transitional government failed to achieve the revolution’s goals.

However, others such as the Communist Party reject the ideal saying not elections should be held before the adoption of a new constitution.

It is worth noting that the political forces in Sudan had agreed that peace and the new constitution should be achieved before the general elections to avoid the failure of the third transition as was the case in 1964 and 1985.

(ST)