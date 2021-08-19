Turkey offers to broker amicable solution for Sudan-Ethiopia border dispute



August 18, 2021 (ANKARA) - Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday proposed to mediate a brotherly solution to the border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was in Ankara for a one-day working visit where he held talks with President Erdogan. Also, officials from the two countries signed a number of deals including military framework and military financial agreements.

Following the signing ceremony, the Turkish president pointed to the need for stability in Ethiopia and offered to mediate a solution for the Tigray conflict and the border tensions with Sudan.

He underscored that the continuation of the armed conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia will affect the whole region before adding that Turkey is ready to contribute to finding a solution to the crisis in Tigray.

Further, the Turkish leader mentioned the current tensions with Sudan over the Fashaga area saying that Ankara is also prepared to broker an amicable solution for the border dispute.

"I have already raised the issue with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of Sudan," added Erdogan referring to the recent three-day visit of the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council Ankara.

Earlier this year, Ethiopia claimed ownership of the Fashaga border area and called for talks to demarcate the border between the two countries.

In return, Sudan rejected the claim and called to place border markers based on previous agreements reached in 1902, 1903 and 1975.

The United Arab Emirates sought to mediate between the two countries and proposed to establish agricultural projects in the area involving farmers from the two countries but Sudan stressed that Ethiopia has first to accept the implementation of the signed border demarcation first.

