Sudanese Islamists welcome Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

August 17, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Islamist Popular Congress Party (PCP) in Sudan, founded by the late Islamic leader Hassan al-Turabi, welcomed the Taliban movement’s seizure of power in Afghanistan.

After the collapse of the al-Bashir regime, the transitional government banned the participation of its allies in the transitional institutions.

The ongoing development in Afghanistan gives the Sudanese Islamists an opportunity to portray the Taliban as an inspiring movement, despite their bad historical record in their country and the negative outcome of 30 years of Islamist rule in Sudan.

“The Popular Congress congratulates the Islamic nation, the Afghan people, the Taliban Movement and all the free people of the world on the victory of the Taliban Movement and the realization of the aspirations of the Afghan people to gain freedom and defeat the usurping authority in Afghanistan backed by the U.S. and Western colonial powers,” said the PCP.

The Islamist party said that this victory comes after a long struggle to prove to the world that the people’s will “will not be defeated by material and human power, no matter how great it is”.

The Taliban spokesman on Tuesday said they want peace with the international community and vowed to respect women rights within the framework of Islamic work.

Last year, the PCP called on the Sudanese to take to the street to protest the normalization of relations with Israel. But, the Islamist party failed to mobilize the Sudanese.

(ST)

