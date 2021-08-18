August 17, 2021 (JUBA)- The Red Army Foundation, one of the main organs of South Sudan’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), has threatened mass mobilization against President Salva Kiir if he fails to address issues affecting citizens in the world’s youngest nation.

Members of South Sudan’s Red Army Foundation in Western Bahr el Ghazal state on 29 July 2014 (ST)

The group, in a statement issued on Tuesday, also warned security agencies not to interfere in matters which government can handle.

“The Red Army has had enough! … We warn the Government of South Sudan through its various security agencies not to interfere in this matter which is an SPLM family matter that should be solved amicably unless someone is looking for trouble,” it reads in part.

The chairman of the Red Army Foundation, Deng Bol Aruai Bol said the former child soldiers have unsuccessfully waited patiently for many years to see if the ruling party would get its act together.

“The Red Army for the last 9 years has called on the SPLM to get its act together and fulfill the liberation promise of liberty, justice, equality and prosperity for all,” explained Bol.

He added, “The people of South Sudan have convicted the SPLM for failing the people and the country is liberated.”

Bol said the Red Army members have, through their umbrella organization, intensified their advocacy on behalf of the foundation and all victims of the war through the Lobonok Position Paper, which called for the rejuvenation of the SPLM based on its liberation principles.

He, however, said they believe their efforts all fell on deaf ears.

“Now, the Red Army is on collision course with the SPLM. Our leaders keep telling us that the SPLM belongs to us, yet we are not part of it, not working in it, and not making policies and decisions within it. We have finally decided that if the SPLM belongs to us, we must own it so that we can use it as a ruling party to rescue and save our suffering people and nation.

He urged Kiir to quickly intervene or else his group will mobilize to face the SPLM party head-on until new consensuses are reached.

“Finally, we call upon the Chairman of the SPLM Cde Salva Kiir Mayardit to quickly intervene as this matter has the potential of getting out of hand. We have been patient, professional, courteous, and have done everything with the spirit of comradeship and patriotism! But it looks like no one has these qualities within the SPLM National Secretariat”, stressed Bol.

“The Red Army all over the world should get ready for a major faceoff between the Red Army and the SPLM National Secretariat over their cowardice refusal to accept the proposed SPLM – SPLM/A Red Army Dialogue,” he added.

Bol promised members and the public that their organization will issue a press statement on these issues and more in coming days.

“A press statement from the Red Army Foundation shall come out soon and a major declaration shall follow depending on the attitude of the party,” he stated.

The Red Army Foundation was established as an organisation dedicated to addressing social problems, especially among the Red Army’s former members.

(ST)