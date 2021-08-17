Hamdok says Sudan will not compromise on Al-Fashaga area



August 16, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Prime Minister extended his hand to Ethiopia, calling for good relations between the two countries, stressing that the Al-Fashaga area is an integral part of Sudan and will not accept bargaining over it.

For the first time, Hamdok travelled on Monday to the border area with the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to inaugurate several infrastructures projects including bridges and roads built to link the border area with the rest of the country.

“The Prime Minister affirmed Sudan’s keenness to establish a good relationship with neighbouring Ethiopia, stressing Sudan’s ability to protect and defend its territory,” said a statement issued by his cabinet.

He stressed that “the government would not compromise or make any concessions on the country’s territorial integrity,” further said the statement.

The inauguration of the bridges and roads was part of the Celebration of the Sixty-Seventh anniversary of the Sudanese army.

Until recently, the prime minister who chairs the eastern African bloc of IGAD kept a low profile over the Ethiopian claims on Sudan as al-Burhan adopted a tough stance towards the eastern neighbour.

The Prime Minister stressed that the December revolution provided an opportunity to recover "this dear part of the country".

He hailed the role played by the armed forces, stressing his confidence in its ability to protect the border area.

Militiamen almost from the Amhara region hired by Ethiopian farmers attacked farmers and expelled them from the fertile border area as the former regime pulled out any Sudanese troops from this territory during the past twenty years.

In November 2020, al-Burhan expelled the Ethiopian gunmen and deployed troops in Al-Fashaga. The move angered the Ethiopian government, which brushed aside the demarcation agreements between the two countries and claimed the border area.

In his speech, al-Burhan called on Ethiopia to stop the encroachment on the Sudanese territory and to observe international law.

He announced the establishment of a fund for the reconstruction of Al-Fashaga and the border strip.

(ST)