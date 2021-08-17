Three people killed on Juba-Nimule road ambush

August 16, 2021 (JUBA) - At least three people were killed in an ambush on Juba-Nimule road in South Sudan on Monday, a police officer confirmed.

General view of Juba Nimule road leading to Nimule Park and neighbouring Uganda (Pinterest photo)

A Catholic nun was among those killed in the attack that occurred on the road between Aru Junction and Kubi.

"What happened on Juba-Nimule road is very unfortunate," Daniel Justine, a police spokesperson was quoted saying Monday.

"A car was ambushed around 10:00 a.m. and as a result, three people died. One was burnt in the car and another one died on the way after being rushed to Aru-Junction hospital," he added.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Juba confirmed the nun’s demise in a statement.

“The Secretary-General, Rev. Fr. Samuel Abe, with deep sorrow announces to the Catholic Faithful, Religious leaders and all denominations, government and other institutions, family and friends and to the general public about the sudden passing on of Sr. Mary Abbud of the congregation of the Sacred Heart,” partly reads a statement the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba issued Monday.

“Sr. Abbud and other nuns got involved in an armed road ambush between Aru Junction and Kubi in which her and her colleagues were shot at while coming from Loa to Juba on Monday,” it added.

The highway is a lifeline for South Sudan, which imports most goods from neighbouring countries.

Last week, a similar attack on the same highway left two dead and three others injured.

(ST)