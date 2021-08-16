Hamdok, Sudanese Communists, agree to review trade union law

August 15, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A spokesman for the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) said they had reached an agreement with the Prime Minister to review the draft trade union law that the council had approved on June 13.

This agreement was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and leaders of the Communist Party on 10 August.

Spokesman Fathi Fadl told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that the Prime Minister and the SPC had agreed to review the draft union law.

He disclosed the formation of a joint committee including from the government side, advisor to the Prime Minister, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, and Buthaina Al-Khurasani from the SPC to review the draft law.

Fadl underlined that the Communist Party did not abandon the slogan of overthrowing the transitional government, pointing that the government "failed to implement the demands of the revolutionaries."

He added that the leaders of the Communist Party informed the Prime Minister of their positions on the government’s policies, especially in the economic and peace issues.

"If the sovereign council and the cabinet can implement the revolutionaries’ demands, we will think in another way, but so far the party is seeking to overthrow the transitional government."

The Communist Party is opposed to the economic reforms implemented by the government, and the approach adopted in the negotiations with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, which led to the signing of an agreement on October 3, 2020.

The Communist Party also criticizes the slow pace of the government efforts to achieve peace and justice in the country.

However, Fadl pointed out that they support the government policy to restructure Al-Jazira agricultural schema and the full control of the civilian-led government.

He stressed that the party rejects what he called "foreign dictates", in reference to the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund the government is implementing.

The spokesman pointed out that the Communist Party "does not reject dialogue with any political forces except the banned National Congress Party and the military."

